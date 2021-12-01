SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Down to $46.00

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.00, but opened at $45.01. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $888,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

