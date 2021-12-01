Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Sells C$23,148.00 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.86, for a total transaction of C$23,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 991,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,748,593.82.

CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.12. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

