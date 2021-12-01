Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 322,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 386,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a market cap of C$63.59 million and a PE ratio of -46.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67.

In other news, Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$43,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$263,670. Also, Director Jordan Trimble sold 89,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$55,749.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$77,862.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,000 shares of company stock worth $253,855.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

