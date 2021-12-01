Small Love Potion Price Tops $0.27 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00235353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00088508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

