SmartCash Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $491,402.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,349.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,683.90 or 0.08167352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.34 or 0.00368513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $576.35 or 0.01004984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00084913 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.20 or 0.00413614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.95 or 0.00385274 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

