Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNMRF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Snam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

