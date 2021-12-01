SolFarm (TULIP) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

SolFarm (CURRENCY:TULIP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, SolFarm has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SolFarm has a total market cap of $21.25 million and $1.45 million worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.06 or 0.00045590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00064342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00071569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00095296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.86 or 0.07940879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,067.71 or 0.99819815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About SolFarm

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio

SolFarm Coin Trading

