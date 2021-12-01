SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOPH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

SOPHiA Genetics stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 158,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,103. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,418,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,314,000.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

