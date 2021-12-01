Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -888.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,404 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,979 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $298,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,736 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 25.1% in the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 120,881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

