Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

