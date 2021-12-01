Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,994. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.46.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

