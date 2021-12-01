SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Short Interest Update

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the October 31st total of 423,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 47,882.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,748 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 67.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 652,774 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 30.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,680,000 after purchasing an additional 289,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SP Plus by 267.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 15.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 572,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.65. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

