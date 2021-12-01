Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc Purchases 64,055 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 64,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $197,289.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 25,789 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $81,235.35.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 79,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $248,060.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $85,867.46.

On Friday, November 19th, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 1,522,200 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,805,500.00.

Shares of LOV opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Spark Networks by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

