SparkPoint (SRK) Price Tops $0.0044

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $36.43 million and approximately $415,231.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SparkPoint Profile

SRK is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,298,367,438 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

