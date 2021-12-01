SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.86.

