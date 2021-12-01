SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 4.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $344.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $294.75 and a 1 year high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

