SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stock Position Decreased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.16. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

