SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 101,535 shares.The stock last traded at $246.62 and had previously closed at $238.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.57.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,550,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,697,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.