Spire (SR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spire (NYSE: SR):

11/23/2021 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

11/22/2021 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

11/8/2021 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

Spire stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,058. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.64.

Get Spire Inc alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,793,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Spire by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 459,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,087,000 after buying an additional 68,429 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.