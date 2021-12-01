Spire (SR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spire (NYSE: SR):
- 11/23/2021 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.
- 11/22/2021 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2021 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.
- 11/8/2021 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.
Spire stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,058. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.64.
Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,793,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Spire by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 459,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,087,000 after buying an additional 68,429 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
