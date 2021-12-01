Splinterlands Trading Up 14.8% Over Last Week (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00065352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00095354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.50 or 0.08066256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,908.17 or 0.96909764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021707 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

