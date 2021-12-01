Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Shares Up 26.8%

Shares of Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) shot up 26.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 139,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,660% from the average session volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

Sportech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPOZF)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Venues and Sportech Lotteries segments.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.