Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,500 shares, a growth of 124.4% from the October 31st total of 360,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:SEAH traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,406. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,520,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,804,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,819,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

