Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Down 7.7%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $103.12 and last traded at $103.12. Approximately 4,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 502,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -227.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $55,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,996 shares of company stock valued at $25,373,104 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.