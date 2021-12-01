Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.54

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 1262771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

In related news, CRO Dawn A. Harms sold 28,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $219,054.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Fred G. Kennedy III sold 76,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $580,870.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,274. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 69.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

