STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.93

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.93 and last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 23726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.