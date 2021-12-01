Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SCBFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 25,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,012. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

