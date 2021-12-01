StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in StarTek were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 1,606.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StarTek alerts:

NYSE:SRT opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. StarTek, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $164.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.44.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $172.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on StarTek in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of StarTek in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

StarTek Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT).

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.