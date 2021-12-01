State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,765 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,666 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after buying an additional 84,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after buying an additional 326,857 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after buying an additional 21,554 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 30.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after buying an additional 257,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

NYSE BANC opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.