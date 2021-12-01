State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,864 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRTN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

