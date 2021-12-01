State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Viasat were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,077,000 after acquiring an additional 313,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,326,000 after buying an additional 63,217 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,685,000 after buying an additional 271,747 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Viasat by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,378,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,547,000 after buying an additional 106,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Viasat by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,292,000 after buying an additional 329,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSAT opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.27, a PEG ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

