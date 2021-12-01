State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Dril-Quip worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth $277,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 14.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after acquiring an additional 134,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $676.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.34. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $221,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock worth $1,580,955. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

