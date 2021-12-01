State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of eHealth worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP grew its position in eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in eHealth by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $160,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,835 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.