State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,206 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,835 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 75.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,370 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,015 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after buying an additional 38,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,215.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 89,052 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FL opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

