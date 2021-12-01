State Street Corp Acquires 33,550 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.08% of BRT Apartments worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 632.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $343.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

BRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

