State Street Corp Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 70,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $34,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ODC stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $245.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.55. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.79%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.