State Street Corp Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Viemed Healthcare worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMD. TheStreet downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viemed Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

VMD stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $199.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.35. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

