State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 1,234.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.12% of Ocwen Financial worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 23,600.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OCN stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a market cap of $293.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $38.19.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.75 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocwen Financial Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

