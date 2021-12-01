State Street Corp Sells 645 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.8% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 220,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter valued at $371,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NATH opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

