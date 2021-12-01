State Street Corp Takes Position in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 247,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forian in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Forian in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forian in the 1st quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000.

Get Forian alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

FORA stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. Forian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

In related news, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 7,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,969.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 9,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,380.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,812 shares of company stock worth $266,884 in the last quarter.

Forian Company Profile

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.