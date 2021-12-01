Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 64,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,815,554 shares.The stock last traded at $18.04 and had previously closed at $17.13.

STLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Stellantis alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.