Step Finance (STEP) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00095620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.93 or 0.08176354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,950.77 or 0.99819242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021994 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

