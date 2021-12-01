STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

STERIS stock opened at $218.53 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $237.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

