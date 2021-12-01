Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Down to $23.86

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.86, but opened at $22.90. Stevanato Group shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 1,488 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.58 million. Analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $3,796,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

