Steven C. Gilman Sells 5,000 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vericel stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. 325,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,673.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,107,000 after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 12.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,956,000 after acquiring an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,772,000 after acquiring an additional 115,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 296,071 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.