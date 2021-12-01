Steven C. Gilman Sells 5,000 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Vericel stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. 325,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,673.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $68.94.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,107,000 after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 12.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,956,000 after acquiring an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,772,000 after acquiring an additional 115,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 296,071 shares in the last quarter.
About Vericel
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.