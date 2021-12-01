Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 97.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 55,997 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STC opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $80.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

