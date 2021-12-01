Stifel Nicolaus Raises Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$18.50

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VET. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

