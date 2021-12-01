STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is Henry James International Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,969 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics makes up approximately 2.6% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,154,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 370.5% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.99. 37,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,536. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

