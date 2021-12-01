Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,660 call options on the company. This is an increase of 256% compared to the average volume of 1,309 call options.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $204,888.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,272 shares of company stock worth $3,503,173. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

