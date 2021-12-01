Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,592 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 900% compared to the average daily volume of 459 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,957,000 after purchasing an additional 205,523 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

