Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,157 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $145.30. 7,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,563. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.46 and a 52 week high of $151.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

